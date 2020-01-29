An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Masonic Center, 44 W. Wheeling St., Washington. Eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits and sausage gravy, coffee, tea and juice are part of the menu. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 are free.
The Historic Church of St. Peter, 300 Shaffner Ave., Brownsville, is offering monthly church tours in celebration of its 175th anniversary. The next tour will be held Feb. 2, 2020 after the 11 a.m. Mass. All are welcome.
Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 6, at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for its February meeting and the annual Arts program.Entries of the 2020 Arts Contest, “Focus on the Arts,” will be on display. Contest winners from Carmichaels Area School District will be recognized. Emma Bates, local author and student from Carmichaels Area School District, will be the guest speaker. All Civic Club members are invited to attend and bring a guest. New members are always welcome.
The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the Arc of Washington County, Meadowpointe Center, 470 Johnston Road, Suite 200, Washington. Please note change of location. Patty Yerina will make a presentation from Achieva Family Trust. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend as well as personnel from agencies in school districts in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. For information, call 724-938-3241, ext. 273 or 222.