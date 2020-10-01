Registration for California University of Pennsylvania’s five-week Winter College begins Oct. 5. Students who attend any college or university may register for the online classes. The winter session at Cal U. runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 15, between the fall and spring semesters.
Houston Volunteer Fire Department will hold a small food truck event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 on McNutt Street beside the fire station. Pumpkins, cornstalks and a limited number of special t-shirts that commemorate this crazy year will be on sale, There will also be a Chinese auction. For those looking to donate items or a gift basket for the auction, contact Darlene at 724-745-6329 to arrange for pick-up. A virtual vendor show will be held from Oct. 5-18 with many vendors who will be donating a portion of their sales to the Fire Department. For more information, visit Houstonpumpkinfestival.net.