The Central Greene Scholarship Trust will offer scholarships to a graduating senior from each high school in Greene county. The application window will be from March 1 to April 3, and applications can be obtained from each high school’s guidance counselor, from the CGST Facebook Page, or by emailing CentralGreeneScholarshipTrust@gmail.com any time during the application window. A representative from the Central Greene Scholarship Trust will be in attendance at College Scholarship Informational Program being held by the Community Foundation of Greene County at the EQT Rec center on Feb. 20.
A cream chicken over biscuit dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Claysville Christian Church. A love offering will be accepted at the door.