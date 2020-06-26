Drag queen bingo will be held to benefit Washington Gay Straight Alliance at 3 p.m. June 27 in the George Washington Hotel Ballroom, 60 S. Main Street, Washington. Doors will open for the event at 3 p.m., bingo starts promptly at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold by The George Washington Hotel, and no outside food, beverages or alcohol will be allowed. Tickets are $25 pre-sale online at: www.eventbrite.com and $30 at the door. The event is open to those 18 and older. Bring cash to tip the queens, for special bingo game packets, daubers and auction items. This is the organization’s PRIDE celebration so wear festive and rainbow colors.
The annual family reunion of William and Nellie Sprowls will be held at 1 p.m. July 5 at East Finley Park.
Hiram Gonzalez, M.D., a surgeon at Monongahela Valley Hospital, will lead a Weight Control and Wellness program during a free education session at 6 p.m. July 1 via an online Zoom meeting. Gonzalez will explain the types of bariatric surgery MVH offers. The surgery is a weight reduction option for people struggling to lose 100 pounds or more. To register, visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com. When registering, include a valid email address to receive the Zoom meeting invitation. For additional information, call 724-258-1333.