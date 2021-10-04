PA CareerLink Washington County and Office of Vocational Rehabilitation will host a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at PA CareerLink Office, 90 West Chestnut Street, Lower Level, Washington. Nine employers looking to fill positions are registered to attend. Participants should bring resumes and interviews will be conducted on the spot. For more information, call Jack Burt at 724-229-1350 ext. 296 or email jburt@swtraining.org.
Center Twp Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sponsor Dance and Music at 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Food will be available starting at 6:30 pm. Dave Dahl will be the performer, calling figures for square dance, polkas, line dancing, waltz and more. Old time country and big band era music will be played. There will be a “Cake Walk” and 50/50. The cost for the event is $7 per single person, $12 per couple, $5 for dancers ages 12-18, while participants under 12 can dance free of charge.