Women of Southwestern PA will host its 13th annual Symphony of Food Jan. 24 at Bella Sera Event Venue. Bella Sera is located at 414 Morganza Road, Canonsburg. Doors open at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $100 and must be purchased in advance either online at www.womenofswpa.org or by email at womenswpatickets@gmail.com.
The Monessen/Rostraver and Belle Vernon Area rotary clubs are sponsoring an oldies dance from 8 to 12 p.m. Jan. 25 at Rostraver Central Fire Hall. Doors will open for the event at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person which includes beer, snacks, a nacho bar and ice. Everyone is invited to bring their own bottles, mixers and other snacks. The event includes raffles ranging from a 50-50 drawing to a “winner-take-all home entertainment table” complete with a large screen television, dozens of bottles of wine and liquor, cases of beer, snacks and more. Proceeds benefit rotary community projects. For tickets or information, call Gerry at 724-562-4096 or Don at 412-613-5768. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Flea Market at Church of the Atonement, 618 Washington Ave., Carnegie, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. The event will be closed Jan. 25 from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch before reopening for the bag sale. Since the church was unable to have its fall sale, it is overloaded with kitchen items, clothing, linens, lamps, wall hangings, etc. For more information, call Joyce at 412-276-0366.