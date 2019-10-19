The Sonny Pugar Memorial Inc. is presenting its 16th Annual Rhythms of Life Fundraising Concert Oct. 24. The concert benefits the program “Music Smiles” – Live Music in Caring Places. The program funds live performances by professional musicians in area health facilities. The all-ages concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Raffles and door prizes will be available. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at www.sonnypugar.org or by emailing spugar@comcast.net
Visit Trinity Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 for root beer floats, apple cider, walking tacos, popcorn and other goodies. Visitors can wear their costume for this free event and join the church for games, crafts and a good time.
A presentation on radiation therapy at Monongahela Valley Hospital will be held Oct. 29. The event will begin with at 12:30 p.m. with lunch and will then include a 1 p.m. presentation by Deborah L. Burkhardt, director of radiation oncology at Monongahela Valley Hospital. Participants must RSVP by Oct. 25 in the Business Office. The event is free to the community.
Connected Threads knit and crochet women’s group meets 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, 15 Nicolas Street, Slovan, to make items such as afghans, slippers, scarves, and hats for women in shelters. Sessions begin with a half-hour Bible study followed by a time to work on projects. All women are welcome. Beginning basic knitting and crochet will be taught to anyone who wants to learn. All yarn and supplies are provided. For more information, call 724-947-5165 or 724-947-3034.
Mon Valley Medical Center is offering a free support group for cancer patients, their families and caregivers. The support group meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 2 and 16. For more information, call Tricia Julian at 304-285-2622 or visit monhealth.com/cancersupport.
First Christian Church in Washington is having a trash to treasure sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26.
Peters Township Library, its Roots Genealogy Club and Citizens Library of Washington will host DNA 101: Testing, Results, Health Reports, and More Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peters Township Public Library. Nationally recognized genealogist Kelli Bergheimer will explain DNA testing, results and health reports. Register to attend through the library website at https://ptlibrary.org. The registration fee is $30 per person for the entire session, which includes a buffet luncheon and a chance to win one of two Ancestry DNA tests for raffle that day.