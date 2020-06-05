The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored Food Bank will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 215 Church St., Brownsville. New clients can come at this time to register.

There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, at 10 a.m. June 20. Coffee will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m. Packing for the food bank will be at 10 a.m. JUne 19.

The Food Bank at Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville, is at 10 a.m. June 27.

