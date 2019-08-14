First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg will hold its free monthly community spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The church is at 161 W. Pike St. (corner of Iron and Pike). Takeout is available until 5:30. For more information, or to place your pre-order, call 724-745-5771.
Claysville Christian Church will host a one-day Vacation Bible School for youngsters through the fifth grade Aug. 16 at McGuffey Community Park from 6 to 8 p.m. A community bonfire will follow at 8 p.m. Hot dogs, drinks and s’mores will be provided. For more information, call the church at 724-663-5856.