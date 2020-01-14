The American Cancer Society is now holding its Daffodil Days fundraiser. Daffodils can be purchased by the bunch for $10 and potted for $15. For $25, Gifts of Hope, which consist of bunches of daffodils, can be purchased and delivered to patients in hospitals by the American Cancer Society. Orders can be taken down through Feb. 24. Flowers will arrive the week of March 23. For information on ordering flowers in your local community, call Katie Ronald at 724-834-5116 ext 65287 or email her at katie.ronald@cancer.org.
The Carnegie Performing Arts Center is holding auditions for the ballet Sleeping Beauty Jan. 18. Performers ages five through 12 are invited to audition at 1 p.m., ages 13 and up are invited to audition at 2 p.m. at the studios of the Carnegie Performing Arts Center, 150 East Main Street in Carnegie. For more information, call 412-279-8887 or visit www.carnegieperformingartscenter.com.
Cal U alumni Valerie Herrero (’13) and Mary Aston-Richards (’19) will be co-hosting an event with artistic and musical performances along with poetry and literature readings from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Riverrun Books in Greensboro. The afternoon will also feature a collaborative performance by Valerie Herrero and Bryce Rabideau. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.