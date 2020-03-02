Cal U. will host a discussion about medical marijuana at 11 a.m. March 3 in Duda Hall, Room 103. Matt Reid, a Ph.D. candidate at Western Michigan University and a visiting professor at Grand Valley State University, will discuss “Medical Marijuana in a Post-Prohibition State.”
The Washington Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. March 4 at Citizens Library in Washington. The society will be continuing the video lecture series by professor John Philip Colletta from Great Courses.
Trinity Church, 550 South Main Street, Washington will host a Lenten prayer camp every Wednesday of lent at 7 p.m. beginning March 4. The event is free to attend.
The McMurray Chapter of the Women’s Business Network will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 4 and March 18 at Waynesburg University Southpointe, 6000 Town Center Boulevard in Cannonsburg. For more information, call Rachelle Hudak at 412-997-4766.
The Washington Chapter of the Women’s Business Network will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 11 and March 25 at Panera Bread, 108 Trinity Point Drive in Washington. For more information, call Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739.
The Brownson House Cash Bash will be held at 5 p.m. March 7 at Washington County Fairgrounds. The donation to attend is $25. Food and beverages will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the grand prize drawing to be held at 10 p.m. The event benefits the Brownson House and Vernon C. Neal Sportsplex.