Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Ave., Washington, will sponsor a spaghetti dinner from 4 yo 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The menu will include spaghetti, homemade meatballs, Mancini Bread, cole slaw, beverages and homemade desserts. Price is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.
Monongahela Valley Hospital, in conjunction with the Carroll Township Police Department, will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
An autism walk and family fun day will be held Oct. 26 at Canonsburg Town Park. The event is intended for friends and family of children with autism and is free of charge.
The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh is hosting a star party at Mingo Creek Park Observatory in Mingo Creek Park, Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10, Oct. 25 and 26. The event will begin with a safe solar observing at 4:30 p.m. and a night sky observing at 6:30 p.m. Planetarium Presentations will occur rain or shine. For more information, visit www.3ap.org.
First Baptist Church of Midway invites first responders, their families, as well as community members to celebrate and recognize the area’s first responders Oct. 27. The church will host a breakfast at 9 a.m. and then a chance for participants to meet and speak with first responders and see some of their gear at 9:30 a.m. The event will culminate with an 11 a.m. worship service where all first responders in attendance will be honored.
An ARC mission will be visiting the First Church of God, West Newton, for a mission gathering at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The events will feature speakers pastors Calb and Christina Acosta. The Acostas spread the word of Jesus Christ to the Latino community and are responsible for setting up churches in many areas. The First Church of God is located at 157 N. Second St West Newton. For more information, call Pastor Beth Dunlap at 724-872-7467 or assistant pastor Susan McMichael at 724-872-8271.