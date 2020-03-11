West Newton Library will hold its 4th annual gift basket raffle at 2:30 p.m. March 15 at Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, call Gary at 724-872-8920.
A Scouts Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held from noon to 4 p.m. March 15 at Carmichaels First United Methodist Fellowship Hall, 104 W. South Street. All proceeds will go toward sending children to camp and to assist with community projects.
Organist Paul Jacobs will return to Westminster Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. March 15.