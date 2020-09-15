First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg is hosting Wayne’s Closet, its free clothing ministry. Men, women and children clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as personal hygiene kits will be available. Wayne’s Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 during the church’s free spaghetti dinner, and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Wayne’s Closet will be set up on the front lawn, weather permitting. Masks are required and there is no church access.
Denbeau Heights Christian Church, 142 East End Road, Brownsville, will be hosting a yard sale from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sept. 19.
First Church of God in West Newton is planning a bus trip for Sept. 28 and 29 to The Ark, in Covington, Ky. The trip will leave Turkeytown Fire Hall, Supervisor Rd. West Newton, at 6 a.m. For reservations and more information, call Kathy Joseph 724-835-6047.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church Street, Brownsville. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767.