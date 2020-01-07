Southminster Presbyterian Church in Mt. Lebanon will hold square dance lessons with caller Brad Diebert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 9. Admission to attend the lessons is $4. No experience is necessary and a partner is not required. Dancers nine to 90 years old are welcome. For more information, call Paul and Mary at 412-735-2423 or Ann at 412-563-0559.
Community of Christ, 3472 South Park Road, Bethel Park. will host a Dinner for a Dollar from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The church will be serving spaghetti, bread and rolls, fresh garden salad and desserts. The church will accept donations of $1 per person or $3 per family, but donations are not required. No reservations needed. No take out will be available, including desserts. For further information, or to assist in setting up Jan. 8 or serving dinner Jan. 9, call Janet at 412.805.7194.
Volunteers who help prepare and serve food for nonprofit organization are encouraged to attend a workshop on food safety offered by Penn State Extension from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 11 at First Untied Way Methodist Church, 430 W Main Street, Monongahela. “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” is a condensed, three-hour food safety course developed by Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture intended to address food safety issues faced by volunteer-based organizations. The cost to attend the course is $25 for an individual, or $50 per organization for up to four participants. It is an additional $5 for each additional participant after four. To register, call 877-345-0691 or visit https://extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds.
St. Louis de Marillac Catholic Church will present speaker Tracy Plevel, Director of Development for Gateway Rehab, at 7 p.m. today. Plevel will discuss the recently formed Hope Fund, which was created through a partnership with the Addiction Recovery Ministry and Gateway Rehabilitation, to aid those transitioning from Gateway’s inpatient program to an after care plan. The presentation will take place in the lower level of LeGras Hall, next to St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, located at 320 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair. All are welcome.