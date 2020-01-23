A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held Jan. 25 beginning at 4 p.m. at West Alexander Methodist Church. A love offering will be accepted.
Claysville Christian Church will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. A love offering will be accepted at the door.
The Anawanna Club meat shoot will be held at noon Jan. 26.
Westminster Recreation & Outreach Center in Upper St. Clair will present Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 27 through March 23. Participants will learn how to take control of their money, get out of debt and create a plan for the future. For more information, call 412-835-6630 ext. 200 or visit wroc.westminster-church.org.