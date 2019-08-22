Monongahela Valley Hospital will host a Medicare educational event on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Attendees will be provided information on Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and prescription drug plans. To register for this free event, visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com or call 724-258-1333.
The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will hold its monthly business meeting at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Church of the Covenant, third floor, 276 E. Beau St., Washington followed by “show and tell” and a presentation by Drusilla Kotlinski on Dimensional Quilts. Guests are welcome.