Paris Presbyterian Church Community Day is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 127 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown. Organizers invite everyone to come out and support first responders while enjoying activities for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be everything from food and games to a LifeFlight helicopter and bouncy house.
St. David’s Neighborhood Memory Cafe will be teaming with Kindred Hospice to provide education and resources from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at St. David’s NMC, 905 E. McMurray Road, Venetia. Patricia Tylka, hospice specialist at Kindred Hospice, will speak about Hospice 101.