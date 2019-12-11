Monongahela Valley Hospital is hosting a free hernia education and screening at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Arshad Bachelani, M.D., of Mon-Vale Surgical Associates, will conduct individual screenings following a brief educational talk on hernias. Register for this event by calling 724-258-1333 or visiting monvalleyhospital.com.
Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church will host its Christmas Laser Spectacular Dec. 20 and 21.Tickets are available online at www.canonsburgup.org or may be picked up at the church office, 112 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.