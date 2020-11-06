Individuals across the country are invited to attend Cal U.’s premier election-season event – a timely analysis of election results by a panel of nationally recognized speakers, sponsored by the campus’s nonpartisan American Democracy Project. Political analyst Jon Delano, Money & Politics editor at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, will serve as moderator for the Dr. Melanie Blumberg Post-Election Analysis Forum, presented by California University of Pennsylvania. The livestreamed event is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 10.Viewers can watch the event live on Zoom at https://calu.zoom.us/j/97980229927 (ID number 979 8022 9927) or join by phone 1-646-558-8656.Questions for Delano and the panelists may be submitted by email to ElectionQ@calu.edu in advance or during the presentation.
Those interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree at California University of Pennsylvania are invited to attend a virtual open house event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 14. To register, visit calu.edu/openhouse. Those interested in pursuing their master’s or doctoral degree are invited to a virtual information session Dec. 3. To register or for more information, visit calu.edu/gradopenhouse.
The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts will present the Twin Coaches Jr. Stage Band in concert, streamed “live” online from their Facebook page from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The concert will be filmed at the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall. This online event is free and open to the general public. For more information about the performance, call 724.565.1687 or email info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org.
A three-hour workshop will provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. The workshop will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14. The cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Nov. 12 by calling Donna at 724-493-9695. Once registered online instructions will be emailed.