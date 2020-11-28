Dr. Martin “Marty” Miller, director of education and training at Technogym USA, will headline the second installment of the Graduate Speaker Series at California University of Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 via Zoom. Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U., the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. The public is invited to join Cal U students and alumni to hear Miller discuss “Education: The Race with No Finish Line.”Guests will have an opportunity to ask questions following his talk.
The West Newton Library will be holding a Christmas Party from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec 5, during which “Frozen 2” will be dhow in in the Le Grande Ballroom 105 S Second Street West Newton. The event is intended for children 2 to 8 years old accompanied by an adult. To RSVP by Nov. 20, call Cheryl Russell at 724-872-8697 or 724-799-0577.
The Washington Salvation Army is creating an indoor “Winter Wonderland” for the whole family to enjoy with a “Snowman Trail” contest and fundraiser open to the community. All funds raised will go toward The Washington Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. The Snowman Trail will be on display from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21 at The Washington Crown Center Mall. Visitors can vote on their favorite by placing a donation in the red kettle placed next to the snowman. Donations can also be made online at Salvationarmywpa.org/snowmantrail.
Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, through networking, education and leadership opportunities. The McMurray Chapter meets at 8:30 a.m. the first and thirrd Wednesdays of each month. For more information, call chapter representative Diane Fehl at 412-341-7788, ext 110. The Washington Chapter meets at 8:30 a.m. second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739. All meetings are currently being held online.