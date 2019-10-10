Connected Threads knit and crochet women’s group meets Thursdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, 15 Nicolas St., Slovan, to make items such as afghans, slippers, scarves, and hats for women in shelters. Sessions begin with a half-hour Bible study followed by a time to work on projects. All women are welcome, and beginning basic knitting and crochet will be taught to anyone who wants to learn. All yarn and supplies are provided. For more information, call 724-947-5165 or 724-947-3034.
Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. The meeting follows a light lunch. Speaker is David Kucherawy, 2012 MWGC Horticultural Excellence Award Winner, who will share his strategies for coping with slugs and insects.
The Cecil Township Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Cecil Township Municipal Building, 3599 Millers Run Road. Laura Magone of Monongahela, organizers of “The World’s Largest Cookie Table” and creator of the Facebook page, The Wedding Cookie Table Community, will be the guest speaker. Laura will describe The History of the Cookie Table.