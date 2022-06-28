The Center Township VFD & Auxiliary will host A Firemen’s Festival – Event in the Park on July 9 at the Center Township Park in Rogersville. Entertainment for the entire family will include a golf chipping challenge, animal farm toddler inflatable, dunk tank, bounce house and more. There will be live entertainment and a DJ. Food will be available for purchase from area fire departments and civic groups. Parking will be available at the Center Township VFD and Center Township Municipal Building with shuttles to the park. Limited handicap parking will be available with a handicap parking permit. The festival starts at 2 p.m. and runs until dark, with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Washington, corner of College & Beau Streets, Washington, will host an ice cream social to celebrate our new pastor, Pastor Lori Walters, and the kickoff of vacation bible school July 10. Ice cream will be served between 5-6:30 p.m. with all the toppings along with coffee, tea or water. Tickets will not be required or sold, but those attending are free to donate to the church building service fund.
Crossroads Ministries in Finleyville is offering a Mega Sports Camp program for kids aged 4 (must be toilet-trained) through 6th grade. Kids will get to choose from several different activities, including soccer, basketball, flag football, cheer, dance, cooking and art. Between sessions, kids will also enjoy upbeat rallies filled with energetic music, inspiring sports stories, and Bible stories. The camp runs July 11-15 every day from 9 a.m. until noon. Visit crsmin.com for more information and to complete a registration form for your child(ren) today. Early registrants receive a free t-shirt and bag.