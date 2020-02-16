The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by Penn State Extension, is being held at Washington County Penn State Extension’s office from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 9 a.m. to noon, with the certification exam at 1 p.m., Feb. 26. These in-person trainings, taught by our certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years. The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. To register, call 877-345-0691 or visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe. For further information about the course, call Carrie Masterson at 724-837-1402.
West Newton Center for Active Adults is holding a coffee and canvas painting class at 6 p.m. Feb 20. The class costs $20, which includes canvas and all painting supplies with two instructors.