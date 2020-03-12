The Martha Washington Garden Club will hold a meeting at 12 p.m. March 17 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse Street, Washington. The meeting will follow a light lunch. Andrea Haynes, designer and Brian Funk, field crew leader, with Stormworks will speak on rain gardening. Haynes is a licensed landscape architect. Funk volunteered with American Youth Hostels-Pittsburgh, BikePGH, Grow Pittsburgh, Mung-Dynasty, Rails-to-Trails and Kaboom. Donations to the women’s shelter will be accepted.
The Cecil Township Historical Society will welcome Lisa Maust to the March 18 meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Cecil Township Municipal Building. She will discuss her experiences in working at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village. Light refreshments will be served.
West Newton Center for Active Adults will host a Coffee and Canvas event from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19. The cost is $20 per person, which covers the cost of the canvas, paint and supplies needed to complete the painting. To reserve a spot at the event, call 724-872-4976.
The Retired Men’s Luncheon Group invites retirees and their spouses to its 12 p.m. March 19 luncheon with event speaker Gary Augustine from The Western Pennsylvania Civil War Roundtable. He will speak about how the 13th amendment was ratified. The role of President Abraham Lincoln and many others will be discussed.The cost for lunch is $ 8 for a retiree and $12 per couple payable at the door and the lunch is held at Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church at 199 Old Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills. The Retired Men’s Group is nondenominational. To reserve a spot at the luncheon, call 412-362-0788.