The 5th annual 5K run, sponsored by Northwood Charitable Foundation and benefiting Washington City Misson’s Crabtree Kovacicek Veterans House is going completely virtual this year, but the organization is having a kickoff ceremony at City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, at 9 a.m. Aug. 1. The event will celebrate the first day of a two-week window, Aug. 1-15, when runners can participate in the event by running or walking on their own and then posting photos or videos on social media using #missionpossiblerun. Participants can register from now until August 15 at www.missionpossiblerun.org.
California University of Pennsylvania will host a virtual graduate information session as well as its final virtual open house from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 6. Attendees will talk with graduate faculty, learn about the degree costs, financial aid options, and where a degree can lead from Cal U. staff. For more information and to register, visit https://www.calu.edu/admissions/visit/events/graduate-info-sessions/
The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville is accepting clean items in good condition to sell at an upcoming flea market. Items can be taken to St. Mary’s Social Hall at 118 Church St., Brownsville any Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. until Aug. 7. The flea market will be held at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 with a $5.00 “early bird” admission. The flea market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, while the hours of operation will be 12 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16. COVID-19 masks will be sold for $5 as well as hot dogs, fries, funnel cakes and nachos.