Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. The deadline to order is July 9. To place an order, call Barb at 724-663-7353. Orders will be available for pick up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
West Newton Community Yard Sale is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. July 11. To pick up a map of all those participating, visit Mantle Mission House, 132 S Water St., and 603 Vine St., across from Baptist Church.
The West Newton Library, 124 N Water St, West Newton, will be holding a Fill a Bag For $5 Book Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11. For more information, call 724-633-0798.
Food banks will be held from 10 a.m. July 18 at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, and at 10 a.m. July 25at Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville.