The Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling take out food from 11 a.m. and 7 pm. Nov. 3 during Election Day. Chili, soups, hot dogs, chili dogs and desserts will be sold and proceeds will benefit the Center Township Auxiliary.
West Newton First Church of God is holding three mission projects in November. The church is collecting for “Toys for Tots,” accepting donations of Kleenex and pump hand sanitizers for the teachers at West Newton Elementary School, items that will be sent to U.S. servicemen and women and letters for those in the military. For more information, call the church at 724-872-7467. The church is holding its annual Cookie Walk fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec 12. Masks and social distancing will be in place. Cookies can be purchase by the pound.
The nonprofit Village’s Annual Shoe and Purse Bash fundraiser to benefit young children and single-parent, full-time students will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 via YouTube. Live and prerecorded segments will be produced at California University Television (CUTV) station with hosts and Cal U graduates Beth Bershok and Ashley Roth. For more information or to reserve a ticket, call 724-938-5455 or email cherie.sears@thevillagecares.org.