AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sarris Public Library, Canonsburg.
There will be a 100-year birthday celebration for the Rev. John Scott of West Middletown at noon Friday, September 13, at Cross Creek Valley Senior Center. Darla Pepper Miller will be providing musical selections, and the Washington County commissioners will be presenting Scott with a celebratory citation. Senior Life is donating the birthday cake.
Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church, 480 Route 519, Eighty Four, will hold its Fall Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Lunch will be available for purchase, and there will be a bake sale and Chinese auction. For more information, call 724-228-7488.