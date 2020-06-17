The West Newton Library 124 North Water Street, West Newton, will be re opening for business today from noon to 7 p.m. The hours of operation are as follows Monday noon to 5 p.m., Wed noon to 7 p.m. and Thurs noon to 5 p.m. The library will be closed Saturday. For more information, call 724-633-0798.
An event called “Jesus said ‘Love Thy Neighbor as Thyself’” will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 20 at Washington County Courthouse. Speakers for the event will include the Rev. Melanie Davis, Minister Summer Steele and Evangelist Mabel Cole. Church support from McDonald Methodist Bible Church, McDonald, Pastor Joey Ratcliff. For more information, call Alyson Cole at 724-419-6161.
There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, at 10 a.m. June 20. Coffee will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m. Packing for the food bank will be at 10 a.m. June 19.