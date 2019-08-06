There will be a dedication of a marker for the region’s American Indian history and an archaeology exhibit of the 19th century Crall Mound excavation in Mounds Park, Monongahela, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be an Indian encampment in the park, part of the city’s celebration of its 250th year.
The Cat Whisperers cat rescue organization will host Cats, Kittens and Coffee from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Perked Up Cafe, 530 McKean Ave., Charleroi. There will be on-site adoptions and a free gift just for visiting the kittens. Donation items needed include funds, paper towels, dish soap, litter, shampoo, toys and food for cats and kittens. For more information, go to www.thecatwhisperers.com.
The Swihart family will hold its annual reunion Aug. 11 at Amwell Township Park’s small pavilion. Luncheon will be served at 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and some goodies to share.