Friday Faith Café presents River Rising in concert from 7 to 9 p.m. March 6. River Rising are the musicians of First Baptist Church in Monongahela. Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m.. The event is all ages and family friendly. Free admission and refreshments will be offered at Faith United Presbyterian Church, lower level. 900 E Beau St, in Washington.
An all you can eat breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. March 7 at the Masonic Center, 44 W. Wheeling Street, Washington. The cost of the breakfast is $6 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 12, while children under 5 eat for free. The menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits and sausage gravy and coffee, tea and juice.
The National Pike Chapter of the DAR will hold its monthly meeting March 9 at the Woodlands Clubhouse. The program, called Founding of Jefferson College by the Rev. John McMillan, will be presented by speakers Donna Johnston and John McMillan. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Carol Crawford at 724-728-4558.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. March 10 at Sarris Public Library, Canonsburg. Nomination of officers will be held.
The Washington Corps of the Salvation Army, which is located at 60 E. Maiden St., will be holding its monthly rummage sale March 10. The doors will open for the event at 9 a.m. and the bag sale will begin at noon.