The LeMoyne Community Center’s Annual Roast and Fundraiser is from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at The DoubleTree by Hilton on Racetrack Road, North Strabane. The event will include a luncheon, entertainment, raffles, awards, tributes and roasts of the honorees. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be purchased by calling 724-228-0260 or by visiting thelemoynecommunitycenter.org. Proceeds will benefit the center’s free educational, vocational, recreational and nutritional programs for students and their families in the city of Washington and throughout the county. The public is invited to attend the roast.
The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in Room 104, Courthouse Square. Professional Pittsburgh photographer J.P. Diroll will present the program, “All Together Now.” Guests are welcome.