VITA Volunter Income Tax preparers will be available at the Bible Chapel in McMurray. Ten preparers help about 40 people a day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, There is no charge for this service, which is for people earring less that $55,000 per year. There is no age limitation. The last day of this service will be April 9. For further information, email“berniegrimes8143@gmail.com.
Representatives from the Department of Revenue will visit senior and community centers over the next month to help Pennsylvanians who need help filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications. Representatives will be at the following area locations: Canonsburg Senior Center, 30 East Pike St., Canoonsburg, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 2, 9 and 16; and Carmichaels Activity Center, 100 Nemacolin Road, Carmichaels, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 5 and 12.
West Newton Center for Active Adults will hold a Patsy Cline tribute show with Cathi Rhodes Feb. 21. Tickets for the show cost $5. A lunch of rigatoni Salad green beans and apple filled cookie can be paid for at the center. To make reservations, call 724-872-4976. A free music Monday show called “Shepherd’s Voice,” will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Reservations must be made by Feb. 19.A bus trip to The Meadows Casino will be held March 18. The trip will depart at 10 a.m. from Bible Alliance Church, and from Belle Vernon Park n Ride at 19:15. The trip costs $25 with $25 free play from the casino included. To make a reservation, call 724-872-4976.
The first Peters Creek Historical Society meeting of the year is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the social hall, Wright’s United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. Members and guests are invited to bring items of antique or historical interest for the annual February Show And Tell program.
Peters Township Public Library is partnering with Prevent Suicide PA to host “Question. Persuade. Refer: Suicide Prevention” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24. At this training session, a certified QPR trainer will explain the three simple steps that anyone can learn to decrease suicidal behaviors and save lives. The session will discuss how to recognize risk factors and the tools available to help prevent suicide. To register for the event, call 724.941.9430 ext. 1 or visit ptlibrary.org/events or call.