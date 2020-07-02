The Monongahela Youth Main Street Program – M.y. Main St – will be holding its second annual “Railroad”-themed Street Fair from 6 to 9 p.m. July 4 on Third Street between West Main and Chess streets in downtown Monongahela. The fair will include up to five food booths, including pizza, gyros, lemonade, iced coffee, etc., plus arts displays and crafts sales, some games like dime toss and corn hole and lots of music. Representing Rivers of Steel Arts, headquartered in Homestead, Shane Pilser will be doing a painting demonstration on an 11-foot-long, 5-foot-high canvas. Rivers of Steel will also be sponsoring a booth where Max Gonzalez will teach participants how to make posters using silk-screening. Ringgold Middle School’s Celtic Harp Choir will perform.
Fairhill Manor Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, will be hosting another Drive-thru Collection of Non-Perishable Foods Collection and other items, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 11 at 351 Montgomery Ave., Washington. In addition to nonperishable foods, the church will also be collecting school supplies, toiletry items, sandwich bags and brown paper lunch bags. For more information, call 859-421-7227 or visit www.fairhillmanor.org.
Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau St., Washington, will reopen for on-site worship at 10 a.m. July 5. CDC guidelines including requiring face masks and social distancing will be observed. The church will continue to offer online services at the same time. The link for those services is found at www.faithupchurch.org.
West Newton Library, 124 N. Water St. West Newton, has begun taking donations of used hardcover, paperback, children’s, nonfiction, DVDs for its up coming book sale. The drive will not accept cookbooks, encyclopedias and bibles. Books can be dropped off during regular hours, 12-5 p.m. Mon and Thurs, 12-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 724-633-0798.