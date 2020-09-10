Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. (BSMA) PA16 Chapter announces it annual membership drive for the 2020/2021 year. The PA16 Chapter serves the Southwestern Pennsylvania region and is currently accepting new members for the Sept. 1 to August 31, 2021, membership year. The PA16 Chapter meets on the second Thursday of the month. For members who live outside the logistical area, a conference call line can be set up allowing members to participate in chapter meetings. For more information about joining this chapter, email president.pa16@bluestarmothers.us.
Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, will host a Pizza and Policy event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, at Canonsburg Town Park in the Yoney Pavilion. For more information, visit O’Neal’s website at www.RepONeal.com or his Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/RepTimONeal.
The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank pick-up will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville.
The United Way of Washington County will hold the Live United Day of Service Sept. 18. Appreciation is extended to the support of our Pitch In Sponsors, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and Range Resources Corporation. On this day, employees of our Workplace Giving Campaign Partners will be paired up with local nonprofit agencies to be united for a day of volunteer service.
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 302 Third St., Brownville, is hosting a flea market, rummage sale and bake sale from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. until Sept. 14. Masks/social distancing are required.
Monongahela Valley Hospital is hosting PreventT2, a diabetes prevention program, beginning Sept. 29. The free program can provide the motivation many need to make lifestyle changes to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. PreventT2 is a year-long program with trained lifestyle coaches and a support group. The program meets weekly for the first six months, then once a month for the second six months. For more information or to register, call 724-258-1483 or visit monvalleyhospital.com.