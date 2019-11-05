The Washington County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon Nov. 9. The speaker will be Ed Schreiber, SAR. For more information, email pssdar15301@gmail.com/.
The annual Greene County Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by the Veterans Council of Greene County, will be held Nov. 9 in downtown Waynesburg. The community is invited to come out to thank Greene County veterans past and present, those men and women who deserve to be honored and recognized for their service and dedication to the U.S. military. The parade will then begin at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed down High Street. Other participants in the program are as follows: James L. Farrell Post 330 American Legion, along with Waynesburg VFW Post 4793 and Carmichaels VFW Post 3491 and Greene County Honor Guard with the 21 Gun Salute.This year’s Parade Grand Marshals are veterans of World War II. Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will be held at James L. Farrell Post 330 American Legion. For more information, call Rick Black, Veterans Day Parade Chairman, at 724-998-0598.
The Monessen Center for Active Adults, has openings on two of their upcoming one-day bus trips. The Amtrak Train Ride to Altoona will depart Bible Alliance Church at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 9 and Belle Vernon Park n Ride Rt Rt 201 at 6:45 a.m., before arriving at 8 a.m. at Greensburg train station for departure to Altoona. The trip will arrive at 10 a.m.in Altoona for breakfast at Altoona Grand Hotel, shopping at Benzel Pretzels and Boyer Candy Factory before a tour of the Horseshoe Curve and Railroaders Museums. The event will return at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner stop at Prime Sirloin Buffet. The event costs $114. Checks may be made payable to Monessen Senior Center, 1925 Grand Blvd. Monessen, PA 15062. The check should include your name as it appears on your driver’s license or photo id and your telephone number. For more information, call Miriam at 724-684-6105.
The next show of Little Lake Theatre Company’s 71st Season, “Over the Tavern,” by Tom Dudzick, will run at 8 p.m. from Nov. 7-9, Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23. The cost for tickets is $21-$22.50 for adults and $14 for children 15 and under. For tickets and information, call 724-745-6300 or visit www.littlelake.org.
The Literacy Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania will host an International Women’s Club potluck dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at 610 Georgetown Court, Washington. All ladies are welcome to attend this free event. Participants are asked to bring a dish from their home country and also learn about other cultures. Anyone looking to attend the event is asked to RSVP by Nov. 9. to lindsay@lcswpa.org. For more information, call 724.228.6188.
Waynesburg University will offer an overnight visit for prospective high school students Nov. 10 through Nov. 11. The event will allow students an opportunity to experience a “behind the curtain” look at the university. Participants begin their stay by meeting their hosts – current students – and are provided time to explore campus. Next is a series of short icebreakers and other games, followed by dinner. After dinner, participants have the chance to attend Upper Room, the University’s student-led worship service, and enjoy an ice cream party. On Monday, visiting students observe classes related to their potential area of study and meet with students and faculty members in their intended major. To register, visit waynesburg.edu/group-visit. For more information, contact the admissions office at 1-800-225-7393 or visit admissions@waynesburg.edu.