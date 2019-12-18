The West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E Main St. West Newton, will hold a Dec 20, lunch and show with classic country music by “Keenpin it Country.” The donation for attending the lunch is $2. The show starts at 1 p.m., Advance tickets cost $5. Lunch includes chicken creole, green beans rice pilaf and peaches. For more information, call 724-872-4976.
First United Methodist Church, 161 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, will hold a “Blue Christmas” service, a gentle, contemplative service for those who are carrying pain or loss during the holiday season. The service will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 22.
Highland Brethren Church of Marianna will present the play, “Who Came to Bethlehem?” at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Unwrapped gifts of non-perishable food or clothing for charity for people of any age would be appreciated. The church will hold its annual Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Please call 724-809-7462 for further information.
Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church in Eighty Four will hold two Christmas Eve services. A family interactive service based on teh 12 Days of Christmas will begin at 6 p.m. A traditional candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend both. For more information, call 724-222-7488.