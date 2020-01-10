The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin club will be held at 8 p.m. Jan. 14, at Bethel Presbyterian Church at 2999 Bethel Church Rd., in Bethel Park. All members and the general public are invited. The program will be on proof sets. A 50/50 will be offered and children’s prizes will be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
Charleroi-Monongahela Lodge #337 Free and accepted Masons will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in Masonic Hall located at 100 2nd St., Monongahela. For more information, call 7240-809-9742.
The Washington Corp. of the Salvation Army, which is located at 60 E. Maiden St., will be holding its monthly rummage sale Jan. 14. The doors will open for the event at 9 a.m. with the bag sale beginning at 12 p.m.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will be offering a Needle and Yarn Craft Workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at Mingo Creek Park Office. The craft will be painted marked coffee mugs. All supplies will be provided. Those in attendance are welcome to bring along an extra plain white coffee mug. This will be the organization’s soup luncheon. Participants are asked to bring their favorite soup and recipe. Refreshments and snack will be provided. The cost of the event is $3. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.
The Retired Men’s Luncheon Group invites retirees to its Jan. 16 event with Mara and Casey Lako, who are students at Thomas Jefferson High School and will play violin and guitar arrangements of songs from the Beatles to modern contemporary music. Lunch is at noon. The cost for lunch is $8 payable at the door and the lunch is held at Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church at 199 Old Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills. To reserve lunch, call the church office at 412 655 2000, option 0.