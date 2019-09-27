Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $4 each. Order deadline is Oct. 3. To order, call Barb at 724-663-7353. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
The Parent Group – Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold its monthly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at Intermediate Unit 1, 1 Intermediate Unit Drive, Coal Center. A presentation of the overview of IEPs, procedural safeguards and school base ACCESS will be given by IU1 director of special education Leigh Dennick. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. For additional information, call 724-938-3241, extension 273 or 222.
Lungs at Work is offering flu shots to residents of Washington, Allegheny and surrounding counties from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at its office at 4000 Waterdam Plaza Drive, Suite 240, McMurray. Call 724-941-1650 if you have any questions. Participants are asked to bring their insurance card.
The Ladies Guild of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church will hold its annual flea market Oct. 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. The church is located at the corner of Sixth Street and Marne Avenue in Monongahela. There will also be a bake sale and food including kielbasa or hot dogs with sauerkraut, haluski made with dumplings and pizza. For more information, please call 412 655-1668.