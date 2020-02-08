The February meeting of the South Hills Women’s Club will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Vanadium Woods Village, 50 Vanadium Road, Bridgeville. Kelly Stebler, a practitioner of Reiki, will explain and demonstrate the benefits of Reiki for physical, mental and emotional health. For more information, call Sue at 412-257-1057.
Dr. Eric Nabors, a spinal surgeon with The Orthopedic Group, will host a free talk about spinal cord stimulation at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center at Monongahela Valley Hospital. Nabors will explain the purpose of spinal cord stimulation and thoroughly describe the procedure to implant the stimulation device. The session will include light refreshments and free parking. To register, call 724-258-1333 or visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com.
The Washington Corps. of the Salvation Army, which is located at 60 E. Maiden St., will be holding its monthly rummage sale Feb. 11. The doors will open for the event at 9 a.m. with the sale beginning at noon.