Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Hopewell Township will not have services Sunday, Aug. 11, but will instead worship with others at 11 a.m. at the show tent at the Washington County Fair. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the church will host a free community lunch from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
The annual Midway Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 21. The fee to register is $10, and the deadline is Sept. 9. Registration will guarantee listing on the community map. Register at the Midway Borough office, 304 Noblestown Road, or call 724-796-8700, ext. 1.
The Washington Corps of the Salvation Army, 60 E. Maiden St., will hold its monthly rummage sale on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Doors will open at 9 a.m., with the bag sale beginning at noon.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Napoli Restaurant in Washington for the membership/picnic meeting.