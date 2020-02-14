A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at West Alexander Methodist Church, Main Street, West Alexander. Take-out will be available, and a love offering will be accepted.
Healing Hearts Pet Loss Grief seminar will be held Feb. 16. For more information, call Deb Chebatoris at 412-220-7800.
California University of Pennsylvania has scheduled three open house programs this spring. Open house programs begin with an academic experience day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, beginning at the Convocation Center. Other open house events will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 and April 18. Registration for both events will be on the third floor of the Natali Student Center.
Free Tax Assistance by VITA will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through April 9. at The Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray. No appointments are necessary. Those looking for assistance must bring last year’s tax return; ID for yourself and spouse; Social security numbers and birthdates for yourself, spouse and dependents; all W-2 and 1099 tax documents (including Social Security 1099), 1095 health care statements and property tax receipts. Both spouses must sign joint returns. Federal, state, local taxes and property tax/rent rebate forms are prepared. For further information, call the IRS at 800-829-1040.