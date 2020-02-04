Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $4 each. Order deadline is Feb. 6. To order, call Sharon at 724-553-4850. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
Rolling Meadows Church of God Ladies Ministries, Waynesburg, will hold a cabbage roll dinner from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Take-out will be available. A donation will be accepted.
The Liberty Dancers American Square Dance Group will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Washington Crown Center Mall. The group will be giving free lessons to anyone in the audience. The dance floor will be near the entrance of the former Bon Ton. The public Is invited to attend the free event.