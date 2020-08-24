Vendors and consignment sellers are needed for an event to be held Aug. 28-30 at St. Cecilia Church, 5871 Grindstone Road, Grindstone. Friday and Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday the hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 724-970-5641.
Good Samaritan Hospice, a mission of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, will host a drive-in Memorial Service & Butterfly Release from 2 to 4 p.m. August 30 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located on Lake Arthur, Mt. Zion Baptist Church Rd., Franklin Twp., PA 16052. This two-part event is open to anyone who wants to honor and celebrate the memory of their loved ones. Children are welcome.