Club Serenity Inc., a nonprofit recovery group, will hold a spaghetti dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at SPHS Riverside Place, 303 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the door or by calling Mindi at 724-359-8447.
“Song of Joy,” a Christmas cantata featuring more than 30 voices of the Abundant Life Church choir, will be presented at both the 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. services at the church on Dec. 15. The event is free to the public. The church is located at 269 Cameron Road, Washington.
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd., Belle Vernon will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men ans women. For more information, call 724-984-6611.