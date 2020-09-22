Pennsylvania State Police will host a car seat safety check today from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., at North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, 565 Sylvan Drive, Washington. Car Seat tech’s will be on hand to check the installation and use of car seats at this free event. Participants are asked to have the owner’s manual for the vehicle and the car seat instruction booklet. To schedule an appointment, call Pennsylvania State Police Washington at 724-223-5200. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.
Denbeau Heights Christian Church, 142 East End Road, Brownsville, will show Sight and Sound Theatre’s movie ‘Samson’ at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26. The event is free to attend.