The NAACP Washington County Branch is having a Faith In Action Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Venue 54, West Wheeling Street, Washington. the Rev. Eugene Beard Jr., Pastor of Nazareth Baptist Church is the NAACP religious affairs chairperson. Tim Stevens, civil rights activist, past president of the NAACP Pittsburgh Branch and current chairman and CEO of B-PEP (Black Political Empowerment Project) will be our guest speaker. A donation of $20 will be accepted to attend the luncheon. For ticket information, call Phyllis Waller at 724-747-8746.
The Mon Valley YMCA holiday luncheon will be held at the Tree House restaurant in Belle Vernon at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The cost to attend the buffet luncheon is $35 per person. Door prizes and raffles will be available. Anyone wishing to attend the event is asked to RSVP by today.
Christian Mothers and Ladies Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Finleyville, will sponsor a Turkey Bingo at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in Finley Hall. Admission is $5 and includes one card, but extra cards will be available. Door prizes, turkey dinner raffle and special games will be available. Participants are asked to bring bingo chips, this is not a paper bingo event.
The First United Methodist Church at 161 West Pike Street, Canonsburg is having its 18th Annual Veterans and First Responders Recognition Program at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. All are encouraged to attend, whether veteran, first responder or just a citizen wishing to say thank you.
Charleroi-Monongahela Lodge 337 Free and Accepted Masons will hold its regular stated meeting at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Masonic Hall located at 100 2nd St. in Monongahela. Program for this meeting to be announced. For more information, call 724-809-9742.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Frank Sarris Public Library in Canonsburg. The organization’s December Christmas party will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Napoli’s restaurant in Washington. For reservations, call Marianne Saunders at 724-322-1970.
Retired Observer-Reporter photojournalist Jim McNutt will present “How to Photograph People” at Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club meeting at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 13 at Peters Township Public Library. Club members are encouraged to bring their cameras. Jim will work with them as they photograph a model by window light. The meeting is open to the public.
Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Hopewell Township, Washington, will host its free Thanksgiving community lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Nov. 13.