The Bradford House Museum will hold a late 18th century living at the Hands on History Day Camp from 9 a.m. to noon. Aug. 3 through 7. Campers will experience the 1790s through a variety of activities, such as crafts, games, food, music and lessons, and will be provided with period clothing to wear. The theme for this summer’s camp is “Tools and Trades of the 18th Century.” Re-enactors will demonstrate their tools and trades with the campers. The program, created and presented by a team of experienced teachers who are now docents at the museum, is designed for boys and girls who have completed third, fourth or fifth grades. The cost to attend the weeklong camp is $100 per child. Enrollment slots are limited and parents may register campers online at www.bradfordhouse.org.
Friday Faith Café presents Soldiers and Sons in concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 E Beau St, Washington. Soldiers and Sons is Waynesburg residents Matthew Stewart, on vocals and guitar, and Andrew Stewart on drums. For more information, visit www.soldiersandsons.com or facebook.com/officialsoldiersandsons. The doors to the event will open at 6:30. This free event is intended for all ages and is family friendly. Refreshments will be provided.
A Health and Wellness Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Independence Community Center, 11 School Court, Avella. The expo will include free health screenings, giveaways and more. Participants who bring two nonperishable food items to donate to a local food pantry will receive a complimentary Chinese auction ticket. For more information, call 724-507-6448.
Canonsburg Hospital will hold the following events in February: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday in the cafeteria: Paper Heart/AHN shirt sales; From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 in cafeteria: Cupcake Wars tournament; From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in McNary B: ‘Race to No Place,’ a fun-filled competition on stationary exercise bikes; From 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 26, McNary A: ‘Lunch & Learn’ session; From 12 to 2 p.m. Feb. 26, McNary B: Health and Wellness Fair featuring a variety of local organizations including Planet fitness, Barre 3, HealthSource of Washington, Townview Health, Young Living & Southpointe massage and Rehabilitation Center, among others.