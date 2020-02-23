The United Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 499 East Malden Drive, Coal Center, will be holding a Mardi Gras Spaghetti Dinner Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Rosemary Capanna will be preparing her family’s homemade meat sauce. A bake sale and craft bazaar will also be taking place during dining hours. Tickets are $10, and takeout and delivery will be available. Each dinner includes spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, tossed salad, bread, dessert and a beverage. Because of expected high demand, please purchase tickets in advance by calling 724-938-2098.
The Monongahela Area Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the chapel of First Presbyterian Church (Sixth Street side entrance), 601 Chess St., Monongahela. Rich Pantaleo, senior mechanical engineer at National Robotics Engineering Center, will speak on “Mon Valley Photo Works.” The meeting is free and open to the public.
Larry Shue’s classic comedy, “The Nerd,” opens the 2020 season for the Old Schoolhouse Players Feb. 28. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29 and 3 p.m. March 6-7, and March 1 and March 8. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, and $12 for children 12-and-under. To reserve tickets, call 724-344-7467 or order online at osptheater.com.